[WATCH] Abandoned cars, scrap metal removed from illegal Siġġiewi scrapyard in PA direct action

Enforcement officers from the Planning Authority moved in on an illegal Siġġiewi scrapyard on Wednesday to remove scrap metal and abandoned cars after multiple warnings were ignored.

The direct action follows an enforcement order issued in 2017 to a certain Salvatore Bonello, who ignored the PA’s warnings.

The same site, which lies outside the development zone and is spread over 3,700sq.m, was subjected to similar direct action in 2006, 2015 and 2016.

Enforcement officers, accompanied by the police, cleared the site with the use of heavy machinery. The owner is obliged to clean up the area and restore it to its natural state.

The infringements cited in the enforcement order concerned change of use from agricultural land to a scrap yard, the construction of various structures and internal walls without a permit, and a boundary wall abutting the road that is higher than 1.2m.