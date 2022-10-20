Repubblika to hold Valletta protest: ‘Joseph Muscat and his clique are not invincible’

Repubblika will be marching in Valletta on Sunday calling for justice and change, using the battle cry ‘We Will Succeed’.

And the NGO has made it clear that its target is former prime minister Joseph Muscat and people close to him.

“The first revolution has to happen in our minds. We have to believe that Joseph Muscat and his clique are not invincible. We can beat them and bring about justice and change. They are scared of justice,” Repubblika’s statement announcing the protest reads.

Buoyed by yesterday’s court victory in which a magistrate was forced off a case Repubblika is involved in, the NGO said it was determined to succeed in its quest for justice.

“There is a clique in our country that does not want us to succeed. They are scared of justice and are doing everything to resist change but we are determined to succeed, and we will succeed,” Repubblika said on Thursday.

The NGO noted the Constitutional Court’s judgment of yesterday, which removed Magistrate Nadine Lia from presiding over challenge proceedings instituted by Repubblika over the police’s failure to charge senior Pilatus Bank officials with money laundering.

Repubblika wanted the magistrate to recuse herself because she is married to the son of Joseph Muscat’s lawyer, Pawlu Lia. After she refused the request, Repubblika took the matter to the Constitutional Court.

“Instead of fighting the criminals, Magistrate Nadine Lia was an obstacle to justice and the land’s highest court proved us right,” Repubblika said.

It called on people to believe that justice is possible, as it pointed an accusing finger towards the former prime minister.

Muscat’s administration was hounded by accusations of corruption that culminated in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

Muscat was forced to resign from prime minister two years later when police charged Yorgen Fenech, a close friend and business associate of Muscat’s right hand man, Keith Schembri, with being the mastermind of Caruana Galizia’s murder.

The protest is being organised jointly by Repubblika, Occupy Justice and manueldelia.com. It will be held on Sunday at 3:30pm and starts in front of parliament and will proceed down Republic Street.