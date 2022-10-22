Cassola says BA endorsing PBS policy of ‘only reporting official sources’

The Broadcasting Authority turned down a complaint by the independent politician Arnold Cassola, claiming a lack of reporting by the Public Broadcasting Services on the arrest of gaming consultant Iosif Galea, and his extradition from Italy to Germany.

Cassola complained that the circumstances of this arrest were not properly reported by PBS, despite its national importance. PBS editor-in-chief Charles Dalli told the BA the channel had reported “official sources” on the case, including the police force, as well as “official details” about the case.

Galea was arrested in Italy after being granted police bail for a short holiday to leave Malta, on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Germany for tax evasion against the gaming consultant. Galea is now imprisoned in Germany. An internal police inquiry revealed that the police liaison office responsible for EAWs had ignored three reminders from Germany; while no checks on any EAW were made before Galea was given permission to leave the country by the officer investigating an alleged case of trading in influence against him.

“By doing so, the Broadcasting Authority is now openly endorsing the PBS policy of only reporting official news released by government sources, authorities or departments,” Cassola said in a reaction to the BA decision.

“The BA is now openly endorsing the PBS policy of only reporting news that is communicated officially by the State Authorities; and with the angle or spin given to the story by the government of the day. For example, if there is a bomb somewhere and this is not officially communicated by organs of the State, PBS will not report the news; if somebody has been seriously injured or killed in some fight in Paceville or elsewhere, PBS will not report unless the Police issue a press release; if a Maltese personality is condemned to jail abroad, PBS will not report unless a statement is issued by state authorities...”

Cassola said this was an absurd decision by the BA, whose board is composed of PL and PN nominees.