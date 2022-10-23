Fr Marius Zerafa, who played vital role in recovering stolen Caravaggio painting, dies aged 93

Fr Marius Zerafa, who was instrumental in recovering a stolen Caravaggio masterpiece, has died aged 93.

His death was announced by the Dominican Friars on Sunday morning.

Zerafa was a former director of museums, who played a vital role in negotiations to return Caravaggio’s St Jerome to St John’s Co-Cathedral after it was stolen in 1984.

B'dispjacir inhabbru l-mewt ta' huna P. Marius Zerafa OP mill-komunita' ta' tas-Sliema. P. Marius huwa mill-Birgu. Aghtih O Mulej il-mistrieh ta' dejjem. Posted by Kunvent Dumnikan tal-Lunzjata, il-Birgu on Saturday, October 22, 2022

After eight months of negotiations with the thiefs, who were demanding money for its return.

He went on to publish The Caravaggio Diaries, a recount of his personal notes during the negotiations and how he recovered the painting eventually.

Zerafa was a distinguished art academic. His specialisation was Italian art, and he spent decades lecturing at the Angelicum University of Rome.

He was a member of the Accademia Tiberina, and was decorated with the Cavaliere al Merito della Repubblica Italiana.

The Labour Party expressed its condolences to the family of Zerafa, “who lived his life surrounded by sacred art, was the author of several books, a lecturer, and a conservator”.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici that Malta and its cultural hetiage owes a great debt to Zerafa.

Pajjiżna, u l-ħarsien tal-patrimonju kulturali tiegħu, għandu dejn kbir mal-Patri Dumnikan Marius Zerafa li mexxa... Posted by Owen Bonnici on Saturday, October 22, 2022

“I salute his memory with pride and thank him from the bottom of my heart for what he did for us.”

Alex Perici Calascione, deputy leader of the Nationalist Party, described Zerafa as a pillar in Malta’s cultural and artistic heritage. “Our country should be grateful towards him. Rest in peace.”