[WATCH] Ministers asked whether they’re on social benefits after claiming they own no property

Wednesday’s parliamentary session erupted into a shouting match between MPs after Opposition parliamentarians used question time to ask whether ministers who declared no immovable property were on housing aid or social benefits.

Minister for Active Ageing Jo Etienne Abela and junior minister Chris Bonett declared no immovable property in their asset declarations for 2020 and 2021.

Several MPs even failed to declare any income for 2021.

Several Opposition MPs put questions to Labour whip Andy Ellul, who was replying on behalf of the Prime Minister, on whether the ministers will rectify their asset declarations.

Nationalist MP Mark Anthony Sammut asked whether the PM would amend his own declaration to reflect his rental income, in turn setting an example to his own MPs.

Ellul insisted that the question was out of order and had nothing to do about the PM’s portfolio.

Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami went on to ask whether the declarations would be refiled as the submitted forms were not accurate. Ellul reiterated that it was out of order.

Sammut put another question to Ellul, asking cheekily whether any government MPs are on social benefits or have requested social housing since they declared no property or earnings after being elected.

At this point, House Speaker Anġlu Farrugia told Ellul not to answer the question. This led Nationalist MPs to erupt in anger, with Karol Aquilina telling the speaker that he should be ashamed of himself.

Farrugia ordered him to rescind his statement, but Aquilina refused and went on to repeat it several times after.