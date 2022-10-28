Repubblika slams government decision to slash Standards Commissioner funding

NGO Repubblika has condemned the government for slashing funding for the Standards Commissioner for 2023.

The Office of the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life saw its funding slashed by nearly 50% when compared to the revised estimate for 2022, after being allocated a budget of €759,000 for this year, but only €450,000 for next year.

“We cannot believe the government’s statements on being correct and ethical, when facts prove it a liar,” Repubblika said on Friday.

The NGO recalled how at the same time “the government is giving an extra €10 million to the corrupt Vitals contract.”

On Thursday, Deputy Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne explained how the government will be giving Steward Healthcare around €80 million in funds for next year, which the company will then use to administer the two hospitals, pay staff and purchase equipment.

During the last budget, the government also said that it will spend €70,000 to make a national strategy against fraud and corruption. However, Repubblika pointed out how this is less than the Government itself voted to carry out a mystery shopping exercise.

“We don't impress ourselves with red suitcases and poses. We demand concrete action from the government,” concluded Repubblika. “Government’s actions minimise the efforts being made for accountability."