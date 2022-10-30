[WATCH] More of the same, Bernard Grech says on Budget 2023

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech has labelled the 2023 Budget a “cosmetic” one which fails to lay out a roadmap for the country’s economic future.

“They always call it the best budget in history, but when you analyse it, you see a government does not plan in the long-term,” Grech told supporters.

The Nationalist leader was addressing a political event at the party’s Zurrieq club on Sunday morning.

The Opposition leader said Finance Minister Clyde Caruana failed to explain how government would be creating new jobs, attracting foreign investment and growing the economy on solid measures.

“Instead of solutions, we were faced with partisan statements and hollow arguments,” he said. “It was a cosmetic budget which ignored the problems faced by the country.”

Grech said he understands government would have to deal with new problems every once in a while, but government was “fire-fighting” one crisis after another, failing to plan for the future.

“A case in point is the newly promised psychiatric hospital. It has been promised by Labour over the last three legislatures, but neither administration has started any work on it. They don’t know where to even build it,” he said. “These are all hollow promises.”

Grech also slammed Caruana’s statements on “certainty and stability.”

“Ask Air Malta employees, ask the touristic sector what they think about that statement. Instead of spending €20 million on a sponsorship deal with a football club, invest in the people,” he said.

Other issues like the environment and development also remained unaddressed, according to Grech.

The PN leader said he would be explaining more on government’s lack of economic direction in Monday’s budget reply in parliament. “Tomorrow I will explain further where government lied to you.”

Asset declarations

Last week, after sustained pressure from the Opposition, government ministers presented their asset declarations.

“Finally, they presented their asset declarations in parliament. Not only did they file them late, but their arrogant attitude continued,” he said. “This has become synonymous with Abela’s government.”

He explained on the importance of having timely declarations by the cabinet. “Those who give millions to vitals, those who administer public funds have the biggest obligation to be transparent.”

He also said that “a lot of people did not believe what was declared.”

“If you go to get a loan, if you want to buy a property, they ask you a million questions to ensure you are not carrying out any illegalities. For you all this attention, but they do what they want,” he said.

Jerome Caruana Cilia

The PN’s shadow Finance Minister, Jerome Caruana Cilia, also spoke about the government’s lack of long-term vision.

“Caruana had said the country’s economic policy has failed and needs changing, but has done nothing to change it. It was a budget of more of the same: nothing about traffic, the quality of life and challenges faced by the middle class,” he said.

He also warned against excessive debt. “Debt must be kept at sustainable levels, to ensure the situation does not spiral out of control.”

Speakers all paid tribute to the late Robert Arrigo.