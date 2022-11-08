PN suggests new agriculture lease reform applies to animal farms too

The Nationalist Party is calling for a clearer definition of the term 'agricultural land' to include livestock farms and beekeeping holdings, in the proposed agriculture lease reform.

PN spokesperson Toni Bezzina said that apart from land used for the growth of crops, flowers, fruit trees, or vines the reform must also cover related agricultural activities.

Bezzina presented five amendments to the reform currently being debated in parliament. He said the PN's proposals were drafted following consultation with active farmers in Malta and Gozo.

When determining fair rent, Bezzina said, the agricultural lease board should also take into consideration the potential income of the agricultural land in question not only the market value. Once the rent has been revised by the Board, it shall not exceed 1.5% per annum of the value of the land, insisted Bezzina.

Bezzina, accompanied by PN’s lands spokesperson Rebekah Borg and Opposition whip Robert Cutajar, also proposed that the agricultural minister establish a financial assistance scheme for tenants in respect of whom the Board has ordered an increase in the rent.

The PN proposed that when agricultural land includes a building, the board needs to take into account the part of the building used as a residence, and that which is used for other agricultural purposes, such as storage.