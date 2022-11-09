Carmel Cacopardo to contest Buttigieg by-election for St Julian’s local council

Green Party chairperson Carmel Cacopardo has submitted his nomination for the casual election to fill the St Julian’s local council seat vacated by the PN’s newest MP Albert Buttigieg.

Cacopardo filed his nomination on Wednesday. Candidates have until today to submit their candidature.

There are no more unlected Nationalist candidates to contest the casual election, which means the PN will get to nominate the councillor of their choice should Cacopardo fail to obtain the necessary number of second and latter-count ballots.

Buttigieg was elected in the casual election for the vacant seat of the late Robert Arrigo, who died the week before.

Addressing the press outside the Electoral Commission offices at Naxxar, Cacopardo insisted that each vote carries more weight than that imposed by the political parties. “Contrary to what is advocated by the other political parties, we have always encouraged cross-party voting,” Cacopardo said.

ADPD says that in the 2019 local council elections, 6.33% of the votes obtained by Albert Buttigieg were transferred on the second count to candidates other than those on whose list he had contested.

It is not known how the votes cast are spread, but the numbers are small and the full quota consists of just 390 votes. Cacopardo must obtain half the quota to be elected.

ADPD said the end result will be determined by the number of voters who, after voting for Buttigieg, also went on to give any preference to ADPD.