PN Women’s Movement says Owen Bonnici should have acted more swiftly on sexual harassment

The Nationalist Party Women’s Movement said Culture Minister Owen Bonnici should have acted more swiftly when dealing with sexual harassment allegations.

“By his own admission, Owen Bonnici not only did not take any action and did not report the sexual harassment to the police as was his obligation, but allowed the time for other people to be influenced in staying silent in front of the abuse,” they said.

On Monday, on TVM’s Xtra, Bonnici admitted taking no immediate steps to temporarily suspend the national orchestra’s top brass when he became aware of sexual harassment claims last September.

Nationalist MP Julie Zahra has been urging Bonnici to shoulder political responsibility and resign for his failure to protect the victim.

In parliament on Tuesday, Zahra pressed the point that the minister should have acted more forcefully after the victim contacted him, rather then "just directing her to the gender-based violence commissioner."

Bonnici was also accused by Zahra of influencing media coverage of the sexual misconduct case when he called a reporter on Sunday afternoon. Bonnici responded by saying that the journalist worked for NET TV and he was only "correcting inaccurate information in an article".

The PN women’s movement said it deplores the lack of action by the culture minister.

“The message which should be sent in cases of sexual harassment is ‘zero tolerance’, and this can only be done with swift and just action,” it said.

On Tuesday, Zahra lashed out at government MPs for 'laughing' in parliament after she repeatedly questioned the Culture Minister on the sexual harassment incident at the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

"There is nothing amusing about questioning sexual harassment charges inside the national orchestra," the Nationalist MP hit out during parliamentary question time.

“The MNPN condemns the personal attacks the minister is carrying out on the Julie Zahra,” it said.