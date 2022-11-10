Abela in OSCE meeting: no objection to further consultation on draft press reform laws

Prime Minister Robert Abela said there was no objection to further consultation on the draft Bills on press reform, after these were tabled in the House in the face of criticism of how the media experts’ committee recommendations were integrated.

Abela was meeting the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro, at Castille.

“The government is committed to continuing to implement reforms, as freedom of expression and the role of the media are two important pillars in a democratic society,” Abela said, in a meeting which include foreign minister Ian Borg, justice minister Jonathan Attard, Malta’s permanent representative to OSCE Natasha Meli Daudey, and head of the OPM secretariat Glenn Micallef.

Abela said the draft Bills were tabled in the House “following the recommendations by the committee”, citing 87% of the committee’s recommendations being included in the media reform.

Abela said Malta was also introducing anti-SLAPP provisions in Maltese law.

Other aspects discussed were severe sentences for crimes committed against journalists

The committee of media experts was appointed following the acceptance of the recommendations of the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The committee is chaired by Judge Emeritus Michael Mallia, who also led the public inquiry.

Abela referred to the agreement reached with the Caruana Galizia family and the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IGM) on the composition and terms of reference of the committee of experts.