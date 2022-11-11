Cannabis authority head removed after 10 months, says she disagreed with political strategy

Malta’s first chair of the newly-created Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis has announced that her services have been terminated by the home affairs ministry, 10 months since her appointment.

Mariella Dimech, a psychologist, was appointed as the executive chair of ARUC with a bid to create the policy framework for non-profit cannabis growing associations.

But in a statement, Dimech said that over the last 10 months, she had worked without any functional office, “no staff, no budget and a political strategy and decision strategy I disagreed with.”

Dimech said she had been personally approached by Prime Minister Robert Abela because of her vast experience and history addressing drug abuse and harm. “I hope that any future policy implementation will recognise the great sensitivity of this initiative and ensure that the first priority is not financial gain of the few over the general interests and fabric of our national communities.”

The former Caritas drug rehab coordinator was appointed as the first executive chairperson last January following new legislation allowing the possession of up to 7g of cannabis, the growing of four plants at home, and the purchase of the substance from regulated associations.

Dimech was appointed for a three-year term. She headed a board that includes, criminologist Janice Formosa Pace as deputy chairperson, Nadine Brincat, Sina Bugeja, Marius Caruana, Charles Cassar, Gabriel Farrugia, Paul Micallef and Charles Scerri.

The appointments were made by Equality Minister Owen Bonnici, who piloted cannabis legalisation.

ReLeaf ‘shocked’ with Dimech dismissal

Pro-cannabis legalisation NGO ReLeaf has expressed its disappointment at the dismissal of Dimech from the post.

“ReLeaf Malta is shocked at the news of Ms Dimech's dismissal, particularly when considering that the Chairperson has been left for months on end without human resources and a sound infrastructure to properly execute its duties,” the NGO said.

They also raised questions on promises by government to adopt drug policy reform on harm and risk reduction principles.

“It is now all clear how the industry has already taken hold of decision makers, and aims to transform a human rights framework into a commercial model for the few,” the NGO said.

ReLeaf Malta had already warned that parts of the law are counterproductive to a harm and risk reduction approach, particularly the ban on consumption on site and the continued criminalisation of sharing, considered as trafficking.

“One questions how could we seriously combat the negative effects of a profit driven illicit market if this is now being replaced by an equally profit driven market run by a few friends in high places,” it said.