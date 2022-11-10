[WATCH] Minister backs Attorney General in bad week of public prosecutions

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard has expressed support for the office of the Attorney General, despite repeated episodes in court where the judiciary is taking to task the level of prosecution in certain cases.

Asked whether he thought it tolerable that persons accused of serious crimes were being regularly acquitted due to prosecutorial gaffes, Attard pointed to the successful conviction of two men who admitted to carrying out the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Malta’s removal from the FATF greylist. “Let us appreciate that this is the same office which ensured justice was served in the case of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia,” Attard said.

This week was a particularly bad one for public prosecutions, with the magistrate presiding the money laundering case against Pilatus Bank describing prosecutors in that case as an “embarrassment,” accusing them of trying to mislead the court; and the collapse of a criminal case against well-connected businessman Christian Borg after the police failed in the basic task of linking Borg’s company to illegally employing foreign labour.

“Our job is to ensure that the office, the office of the AG, is given sufficient resources to function. I respect the judiciary’s observations but on the other hand we mustn’t arrive at the conclusion that the office of the AG is not fulfilling its functions,” Attard said.

“This is the same office, with other organs, which helped Malta get out of greylisting. So, there are also positive attributes. Why not?” the minister stated.

He said the ministry is at an advanced stage in discussions concerning the drawing up of a new collective agreement.

Attard also said that opportunities for skill enhancement were also being made available to allow prosecutors at the Office of the Attorney General to become more effective.

“Let’s see how to continue to improve the level of professionalism in this office, which we are doing even by improving the conditions for those employed by the Office of the AG,” he said.