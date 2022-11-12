‘Money talks with Labour’: Greens slams Government for ODZ abuse amnesties

ADPD - The Green Party slammed the Government for the latest amnesty that will sanction “abuses” outside development zones, after promising to safeguard ODZ land.

During a Saturday press conference in front of the Planning Authority offices, ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that the Government was rewarding those who abused and was continuing the transformation of the Planning Authority into an agent for the management of these abuses in return for the payment of a substantial fine.

Cacopardo said this new scheme was extending the 2016 amnesty to also include infringements outside the development zones. He added that the scheme includes primarily partial developments without a permit in ODZ zones.

“This amnesty is an insult to those who are law-abiding and follow the rules and adhere to the development permit conditions. The amnesty is an admission of failure in enforcement.”

He argued that the amnesty was needed due to the number of infringements in development in Malta, as evidenced by the number of enforcement notices that have accumulated over the years.

“A number that continues to increase, year-on-year, because the Planning Authority has not been able to enforce the law against those who acted in defiance. At times the Authority puts on a show to appear as if its taking action,” Cacopardo said.

He said that this was all a “facade” and that no serious and systematic action was being taken.

“So now, once again, those who abused are being told: if you pay up it would be as if nothing ever happened,” Cacopardo said.

The ADPD Chairperson said that instead of granting such amnesties, it would have been better had the government to commence the process so that ODZ areas that had been marked for development in 2006 are reversed back to ODZ status.

He said that the PL electoral manifesto “unequivocally” stated that land outside the development zone (ODZ) was to be safeguarded.

“What we get instead is that the Labour Party in government is doing everything in its power to justify such development. The last thing one would have expected at this time is an amnesty to justify more development abuses.”

According to Cacopardo, the amnesty was rewarding those who abused, whilst penalising those who followed the rules

“The worrying take-away message is one: whatever you do with Labour you can always get it fixed! And they still have the cheek to speak of the rule of law with a straight face.”

ADPD Secretary General Ralph Cassar said that successive governments had promised one thing but then acted in an opposite manner.

He stated that PL pledged in its latest electoral manifesto that it would ensure that land outside the development zone (ODZ) would be safeguarded more than ever, but instead launched a scheme to safeguard those who are involved in its abusive development, as long as they were willing to pay.

“Yes, the Labour Party in government is being consistent in the environmental sector, consistent in saying one thing and doing the exact opposite. What is happening today is a repetition of the first amnesty in favour of abusive development six years ago,” Cassar said.

“The Labour Party’s message is loud and clear: as long as you are willing to pay, you can do whatever you please because at the end of the day you will be protected by Labour. With Labour money talks.”