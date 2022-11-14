Metro’s financial feasibility being studied by transport ministry, Aaron Farrugia says

Transport Malta will be carrying out a financial feasibility study on the metro, Aaron Farrugia told parliament, dismissing criticism that government has abandoned the project.

The Transport Minister said TM had a budget of €100,000 specifically allocated for this study.

“Once this study is complete, I will come before the people and tell them what the findings are and a decision will have to be taken whether the metro will be built or not,” Farrugia said.

He was responding to criticism from Opposition MPs in parliament on Monday during the discussion on the budget estimates of the transport ministry.

Government had unveiled a study in October 2021 for a three-line metro system with 25 stops that would be built over a 20-year span and cost €6 billion. The detailed plans had also proposed where the stations would be.

But the Labour Party’s election manifesto in March only promised that more studies would be undertaken to assess the feasibility of the metro.

Farrugia used his speech to hit out at Opposition counterpart Adrian Delia, accusing him of being more interested in getting likes on Facebook. The minister called out Delia for being all talk but no action: “Tanto fumo, niente arrosto… this is the tragicomedy of the Opposition.”

Farrugia hit back at Delia’s lament over the number of private cars on the road without proposing how these should be reduced.

“Carmel Cacopardo [ADPD leader] gave us a proposal how to reduce cars by ending the fuel subsidy and thus incentivising people to use alternative means. Delia told us to reduce car use without telling us how. Even if I don’t agree with him, Cacopardo would have done a better job inside parliament because he is someone who gives you advice but how will Adrian Delia reduce cars? Will Adrian Delia propose the introduction of paid parking zones?”

Farrugia said enforcement on the roads had to increase, while the Road Safety Council would be set up at law. He added that educational campaigns will be launched, including in schools.

He said scooters will not be discouraged but regulated better and incentives to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles will be maintained.

However, the minister was less forthcoming on how to solve the issue of traffic congestion, insisting this was a problem linked to Malta’s economic wellbeing.

Social mobility made car reachable to more people – Omar Farrugia

The same sentiment was expressed earlier by former Mqabba mayor and Labour MP Omar Farrugia, who said economic development and increased social mobility made the car affordable for more people over the past nine years.

Omar Farrugia quoted statistics from the NSO to show how the number of registered private cars and commercial vehicles shot up after 2012.

In a frank admission, the backbench MP said most people who complain about traffic, were themselves part of the problem.

“Everybody loves the car because it provides comfort and personal space. Public transport has improved but how easy is it for us to sacrifice the comfort of our private car to save the environment? We have to accept that we have an addiction to cars but I admit it is easier said than done,” Omar Farrugia said.

He called for a debate that focuses on the cause of the problem.