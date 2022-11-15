[WATCH] Justice Minister believes handing over most cases to AG's office is paying off

Jonathan Attard believes handing over most cases to the Attorney General’s office for prosecution is paying off despite the courts criticising how some prosecutions have been handled.

The Justice Minister continued to stand by the AG, insisting it was government’s intention to continue strengthening the prosecutor’s office.

“Not all cases are managed by the AG’s office, but it assumed this role to have more efficiency in the process and to have a stronger way of conducting prosecutions,” Attard said.

Attard said he had full trust in the Attorney General and the lawyers working in the office. “Government’s job is only to ensure the office continues to be strengthened through resources and therefore justice is delivered to everyone,” the minister said, when asked whether the problems were the result of incompetence, lack of resources or lack of motivation.

The AG has come under fire over a recent spate of cases in which prosecutorial errors led to the acquittal of the accused. The courts have also criticised the manner by which the AG has conducted its work.