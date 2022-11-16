MUMN threatens action if Gozitan nurses are not prioritised for work in Gozo hospital

The nurses’ union is threatening industrial action if foreign nurses are employed with the Gozo General Hospital instead of Gozitans currently deployed in Malta.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses wants the government to transfer Gozitan nurses working in Malta to the Gozo hospital to avoid Steward Health Care employing foreign nurses.

There is a dire need for nurses in Gozo, MUMN said, complaining that emergency services and operating room services have become "mediocre".

This situation forced Steward Health Care to ask for the transfer of five nurses from Malta to Gozo to sustain essential services. The MUMN claimed that the Health Ministry refused this transfer.

According to the union, the Health Ministry’s continuous refusal will force Steward Health Care to employ Third Country Nationals. "Such employment goes against the agreement which MUMN has with the Health Ministry since Gozo nurses have a right to be transferred to Gozo General Hospitals," the union said.

MUMN said all Labour MPs, including the Gozo Minister, had insisted they will protect the interests of Gozitan nurses during the election campaign.

"The nice words during the election campaign by Gozitan MPs that the Labour Party would prioritise Gozitans working in Gozo was just a gimmick based on false pretences. It is crystal clear that the Labour government is not prioritising the needs of the Gozo people and their basic right to work in Gozo," the MUMN said.

The union called for greater respect to be shown towards Gozitan residents and nurses.