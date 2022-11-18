President’s Solidarity Fun Run postponed to 11 December due to bad weather

The President’s Solidarity Fun Run has been postponed to Sunday 11 December due to a forecasted storm this Sunday.

“The Office of the President and The Malta Community Chest Fund have taken this decision in the interest of the health and safety of all participants,” a statement read.

Registrations of €10 will continue to be accepted by all local councils, the SportMalta complexes in Kirkop, Cottonera and the Tal-Qroqq National Pool, The President’s Kitchen Garden, Sant’Anton Palace and The Malta Community Chest Fund offices in Valletta and Victoria, Gozo.

On Sunday, those attending the fun run will depart from their respective locations at around 9:30am.

Transport will be provided from the Biskuttin area in Floriana to the four localities from where the walk or run will start between 7am and 8:45am. Anyone wearing the official t-shirt will be able to use the public transport free of charge (even without the Tal-Linja card).