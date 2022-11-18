New traffic flows at airport junction on Monday as works enter final stages

Traffic flow at the Kirkop tunnels and airport will be redirected on Monday, as works in the area enter final stages.

Those travelling from Vjal il-Gudja towards Zurrieq, Kirkop, Imqabba, Qrendi, and Safi, will head directly towards the Kirkop tunnels.

Drivers travelling from Luqa towards Birzebbuga or the airport will have to use the underpass by driving towards Luqa and then make a U-turn. The same route will have to be taken by those travelling from Vjal il-Gudja towards Birzebbuga or the airport.

Travellers heading towards Luqa from Birzebbuga will have to proceed towards Kirkop and exit the roundabout towards Luqa.

Infrastructure Malta said the deviation is a temporary one, and will be retained until underpass works are finished.

According to the agency, this project is around 80% completed, and had experienced slight delays due to the discovery of ancient artefacts.

These works are expected to be completed by the start of the new year.