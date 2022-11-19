Negotiations underway over Sliema band club eviction in €1.8 million price tag for premises

The Maltese government is in discussions with the owners of formerly rent-controlled homes that house traditional festa band clubs, to acquire them in a bid to safeguard the historic seat of these village associations.

While some eight każini are facing the loss of their premises, the Maltese government is at an advanced stage of discussions with landlords, in a bid to move towards a promise-of-sale agreement.

But there is an impasse in talks over Sliema’s Stella Maris band club, whose landlords are requesting €1.8 million for the imposing house on Annunciation Square.

MaltaToday understands that government negotiators are holding out on agreeing on such a hefty price tag, with the property’s leasehold yet to expire in 2026.

In the case of other properties, promise-of-sale agreements could be even signed by the end of the year or the start of 2023.

The Stella Maris band club is set to be evicted from its premises this coming Wednesday after more than a decade of legal battles.

The Stella Maris Band Club has used the premises under a lease dating back to 1959 but the club has been there since the 1920s. However, the landlords, a group of around a dozen split across two families, had acquired the building under a temporary emphyteusis dating back to 1876, which is set to expire in 2026.