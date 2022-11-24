Driver narrowly escapes while his truck dangles three storeys over Freeport

Civil Protection Department is currently carrying out an operation to pull up a dangling truck at the height of around three storeys.

Police confirmed with MaltaToday the truck driver manage a narrow escape out of the cabin and no more injuries were reported.

The truck driver lost control of his vehicle while carrying a container at around 10.30 am. He smashed through the steel fence behind the Freeport and ended up dangling over the Medserv factory.

Work by CPD immediately began to pull the truck back down to the road which is still completely closed.

(This story is still being updated.)