[WATCH] Lydia Abela on Bernice Cassar's femicide: 'I was shocked. Whatever we do is never enough'

Bernice Cassar's murder demonstrates that "no matter how hard we work in this field, it is never enough", Lydia Abela said on Thursday as she unveiled the 16-day domestic violence campaign.

The Prime Minister's wife said she was shocked at the news of Bernice’s murder on Tuesday at the hands of her estranged husband.

“I felt that we should continue these messages against domestic violence,” Abela continued.

She noted that Malta must continue raising awareness while also ensuring that assistance and resources are available to the victims.

"This campaign continues to educate society that violence against women is never acceptable while also encouraging women to report abuse," she said.

The Prime Minister’s wife, accompanied by Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg and Domestic Violence Commissioner Audrey Friggieri, unveiled the 16-day domestic violence campaign with the theme: 'Domestic Violence is Everybody’s Business'.

“The system is failing and needs revising,” said Friggieri while recalling Bernice Cassar’s murder.

Buttigieg expressed her anger as a fellow woman before announcing that in the incoming days, government will propose a new law which allows individuals to seek information from the police on whether their partner has any pending or previous cases of domestic violence.