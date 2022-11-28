Diver who died last August may have been hit by boat, police say

A man who died last August while diving near St Paul’s Islands may have been hit by a boat, police said on Monday.

Christian Degabriele, a 35-year-old soldier from Għaxaq, was found dead in the area near St Paul’s Islands last August in a suspected diving accident.

Three months later, police have issued a call for information on the circumstances around his death.

Police suspect that the diver was hit by a boat while diving.

Anyone with information on the case can speak to police, anonymously or otherwise, by calling Police Headquarters on 21224001 or 119, or by reporting to the nearest police station.