MaltaToday trust and political party survey out tomorrow

Maltatoday’s trust and party barometer will be published in tomorrow’s print edition of MaltaToday.

The survey which is powered by Polar was carried out over the last 10 days, polling people aged 16 and over.

Tomorrow’s trust barometer upholds a 20-year-old polling tradition that asks people to state which political leader they trust most. The barometer will give trust preferences for Robert Abela and Bernard Grech, providing a breakdown of performance according to sex, age, region and education.

The survey also asks people which political party they will vote for if an election is held now.