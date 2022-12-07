Anti-abortion protestors light hundreds of candles in vigil outside parliament

Anti-abortion protestors lit hundreds of candles in a vigil outside parliament to voice their anger against new amendments to Malta’s abortion law.

Activists lit red candles around a large picture of a baby, with each candle representing “the life of the unborn child”. The vigil was advertised during an anti-abortion demonstration last Sunday as vigil for all the children that would die if the amendments are passed in parliament.

Parliament is discussing an amendment to the Criminal Code which decriminalizes abortion if the procedure is needed to safeguard a woman’s life and health. Abortion will remain illegal, but the proposed exceptions would provide legal clarity for doctors and women, who currently face the prospect of jail time for terminating a pregnancy.

The amendment has drawn criticism from the Church and several NGOs, while thousands attended an anti-abortion protest last Sunday against the reform.

Former TV host Peppi Azzopardi, who is one of the faces fronting the anti-abortion movement, said the candles at the vigil were “not for the dead, but are full of life, the life of the unborn child in the womb”.

Meanwhile, Life Network Foundation chairperson Miriam Sciberras asked government pay attention to those concerned with the amendments.

“We agree with protecting doctors, and we are in favour of safeguarding the life of the mother” she told protestors on Wednesday. “But we are also in favour of the baby, the baby that is in the middle of all this.”

She said that the amendment is unacceptable as it will open the door to abortion. “Let us reword this amendment so that doctors, women and everyone has peace of mind and can know that every effort is being made to protect life.”