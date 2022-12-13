Mgarr victim’s daughter: ‘Dear Bernice... I’m sorry, you must be with my mother now’

Malta’s latest femicide tragedy was caused by jealousy, dominance, a “you’ll either be mine or nobody’s” attitude, and domestic violence – that is the recap of last week’s murder of Bernice Cassar, by the daughter of another domestic violence victim

Caricia Pisani Sammut was only 15 years old when her mother Christine Sammut was murdered in cold blood by her former partner, shot while waiting outside in her car.

It is a tragic memory that came rushing to the fore for young Caricia upon learning of the cold-blooded murder of mother-of-two Bernice Cassar, like her mum, aged 40 at the time of her killing.

Distressed by this latest murder, Sammut resorted to social media to voice her pain and frustration at a society that had “failed yet again” to protect domestic violence victims.

“My heart is broken yet I perfectly understand your family’s pain,” Sammut said in an open appeal on scoial media to the late Bernice Cassar, whom she did not know, but who she discovered was a Facebook friend. “Maybe you have seen my mum’s domestic violence case and added me here because of it. You were going through all of that, but no one heard your cries,” said Sammut.

Sammut’s mother Christine was murdered by Kenneth Gafà, a horse jockey whom she had dated, dying of extensive gunshot injuries after being shot twice at close range after following her in the car to Żebbiegh, Mgarr, on 11 December 2010. While Bernice Cassar suffered wounds to the face and chest, Christine Sammut suffered wounds to her neck, chest, and hands. Both victims were in their car when killed – both killed by their former partners, men who could not tolerate their women leaving them after suffering torment and abuse.

And like Cassar, Sammut too suffered the ignominy of not being protected after having filed 29 police reports, which however were at times also retracted due to fear of Gafà. Gafà was said to have a close relationship with Sammut’s parents, close enough for her father to lend him a large amount of money, behind his daughter’s back, for his “rabbit farm project.” Even though Sammut tried countless times to leave Gafà completely, she decided to stick around once she found out about the money, in hopes of having it all returned to her father. She eventually left a month before her assassination.

Gafà also had an accomplice in the telecommunications business who provided him with Sammut’s location data, allowing the aggressor to easily track the victim.

Both women left their beloved children orphaned, as Caricia Sammut Pisani carefully pointed out. “You had sleepless nights, you were scared, because you can never rest when you know your life is in jeopardy. Now I feel furious, as pity won’t solve anything,” said Sammut Pisani.

When she originally took the witness stand over a year ago, the now accomplished lady in her late twenties, acknowledged that Gafà had tormented them into hiding, similarly to Bernice Cassar, was was terrified for her life after being threatened on several occasions.

When referring to the protection order Bernice Cassar had, Sammut Pisani recalled how this was breached and still no action was taken. “What a shame! When will we wake up and treat domestic abuse seriously?”

Sammut Pisani urged victims to continue reaching for help, and if that help is not found, to speak up or the fear will turn to reality. “Love doesn’t hurt, and love should not control you... Rest Bernice and look after your two angels. I am sorry for you, but I am sure you are now with my mother and other domestic violence victims.”