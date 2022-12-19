Ensure suitable land valuation methods are included in agricultural leases, organisations tell PM

Eleven agricultural and environmental organisations are calling on the Prime Minister to ensure suitable agricultural land valuation methods are integrated into legislation concerning agricultural leases.

In a letter to PM Robert Abela on the legal amendment to Act 199, the organisations said farmers should be given all necessary safeguards to ensure that they can continue in their role without fear of eviction.

“Sadly, this amendment also removed the only guidelines on which agricultural land valuation could have been established,” it said.

They said this threatens farmers facing eviction, and does not reassure them in their crucial work.

“Most importantly, the organisations insist that since any amendments discussed in Parliament will greatly affect farmers facing eviction, there is an urgent need to include agricultural land valuation guidelines that safeguard farmers,” Moviment Graffitti said in a statement.

“This pricing should not be subject to market speculation but should use fair methods which ensure that rental leases are affordable for farmers. The organisations state that any upcoming subsidiary legislation pertaining to agricultural land valuation should be made in full discussion with the organisations concerned.”

Additionally, the organisations feel that, while the White Paper on Agricultural Reform includes some encouraging principles, any new systems introduced by Act 199 pertaining to agricultural land valuation should be reflected in future legislation enacted as a result of the White Paper process.

“Ultimately, the organisations insist that the main aim of this and other future legislative initiatives is the safeguarding of agriculture in Malta, so as to ensure a good quality of life for farmers and food security for Malta in a world undergoing geopolitical turmoil and market uncertainty,” the organisations said.

The organisations remain hopeful that, as key stakeholders in the agricultural sector, they too can be more involved in consultative processes concerning future legislation procedures.

The letter was signed by: Farmers’ Central Coop Society Ltd, Friends of the Earth Malta, Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi, Għaqda Produtturi ta’ l-Għasel Malti, Malta Beekeepers’ Association, Malta Organic Agricultural Movement, Malta Youth in Agriculture Foundation, Merill Rural Network, Moviment Graffitti, The “Grow 10 Trees” Project and Vitimalta Producer Organization.