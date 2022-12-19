All Nationalist MPs will vote against abortion amendment

The Nationalist Party has declared that all its MPs will be voting against the amendment to the criminal code to allow for abortions when the woman’s life and health is at stake.

“All the Nationalist MPs are united behind one message against the introduction of abortion in the country, and participated actively and consistently in the parliamentary discussions,” the party statement read.

The Labour government's bill was the subject of heated debate in recent weeks. An anti-abortion march in Valletta attracted thousands of people, including Nationalist Party politicians, members of the clergy, and other personalities like River of Love pastor Gordon Manche.

The main concern, as brought up by a group of academics, was that the definition of 'health' in the bill was too wide and would include mental health as grounds for abortion.

This was shot down by Health Minister Chris Fearne and Abela himself, who both argued that the health of the mother should be a priority in the amendment.

Today, parliament will be voting on the amendment at around 1pm after it cleared second reading last week.

The PN said on Monday that Robert Abela wants to introduce abortion in the country, despite having no electoral mandate.

READ ALSO: Government should withdraw abortion amendment, Bernard Grech says