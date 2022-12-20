Gozo Channel to suspend ferry service for three hours on Christmas, New Year’s Day

Gozo Channel will be suspending its ferry service between noon and 3pm on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The ferry service will be suspended in order to allow Gozo Channel employees, who will be on duty on these two days, to lunch with their respective families

On both feasts, the 12.00pm, 12.30pm, 12.45pm, 1pm, 1:30pm, 2pm, 2:15pm and 2:30pm trips from Mgarr to Cirkewwa and the 12:15pm, 12.45pm, 1:15pm, 1:30pm, 1:45pm, 2:15pm, 2:45pm and 3pm trips from Cirkewwa will not be operated

This means that the last trip from Mgarr will be at 11.30am, while the last trip from Cirkewwa is scheduled for noon.

In the afternoon, the service will resume at 3pm from Mgarr to Cirkewwa, while the first trip from Cirkewwa to Mgarr will be conducted at 3:15pm.