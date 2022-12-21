Mileage scam: police refuse to clear used car imports, causing backlog at port

Authorities have been forced to introduce an indemnity form after police are refusing to clear imported used cars because of an ongoing investigation into tampered mileage gauges.

This newspaper understands that police officers stationed at Laboratory Wharf in the Grand Harbour did not want to be held liable in light of the ongoing investigations.

Last June, MaltaToday revealed how hundreds of consumers were sold second-hand Japanese cars with tampered mileage gauges, in a racket involving at least two car dealerships.

Cars bought from Japanese bidding markets on the cheap because of their high mileage, would then be sold in Malta with the dashboard gauge showing low mileage.

An exercise carried out by MaltaToday on a sample of 18 cars flagged by multiple industry sources, showed discrepancies ranging between 30,000km and 130,000km between the original mileage and the one officially registered in Malta.

The racket was facilitated by what appears to be the complacency of officials at Transport Malta, who do not bother cross-checking physical documentation presented to them by car dealers when they register the imported vehicles with the online records from the Japanese vetting authority for exports, JEVIC. The JEVIC database would indicate the true mileage the car had when it left Japan.

The racket started the moment the cars arrived in Malta. When they are offloaded at Laboratory Wharf, the police have to fill in the Vehicle 5 (VEH 005) customs and police inspection form. The manual form contains several fields, including one where the car’s dashboard mileage is listed. However, dealers often used the excuse that the car battery had been exhausted as a result of the length of time it took the cargo ship to reach Malta so that the dashboard mileage could not be read.

The mileage field used to be left empty for the dealers to fill in themselves. Gauges were then tampered with and the new low mileage was entered in the form.

Sources said police last week stopped filling in the VEH 005 form, insisting they did not want to handle it. Sources suggested this was because of an ongoing investigation related to MaltaToday’s report.

They said that even Transport Malta officials refused to step in, forcing the authorities’ hands into introducing an indemnity form. The form protects the party from any risk and liabilities created.

The sources said the employees’ refusal in clearing imported cars has created a backlog of cars, with one single company having at least 80 vehicles awaiting clearance at Laboratory Wharf. This is leading to longer waiting times for customers.

Replying to questions by this newspaper, the police said the process of filling the VEH 005 form is to be coordinated by Transport Malta as from 1 January 2023.

Questions on why the indemnity form was introduced, and whether it clears the police of any legal liability remained unanswered.

Questions have also been sent to Transport Malta, but no reply has been received.

What has happened since the racket was revealed?

Transport Malta has increased its scrutiny of documentation presented by car dealers who import used vehicles from Japan.

The regulator has stepped in to supplant a process previously manned by police officers, to verify the mileage declared in documentation from importers, with data available in JEVIC databases.

“Transport Malta has further strengthened its internal practices, as has the procedure by which vehicles imported from Japan are registered, where the JEVIC certificate is being independently verified by other entities,” Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia had told MaltaToday.

Farrugia said the logbooks and other vehicle documentation connected to the case are in the process of being replaced and updated according to the actual mileage. “TM has sent a letter to anyone affected to inform them of this,” he said.

The minister also said the transport authority has continued to collaborate with the police in their investigations.

The directors of two auto dealer ships have also been taken in for questioning by financial crime investigators, as police are mulling pressing charges over the suspected tampering.

Three directors behind Rokku Autodealer in Għaxaq and Tal-Qasab Autosale in Santa Venera were interrogated as part of the investigation.