Curia to host almost 600 lonely people for Christmas Day lunch

The Archbishop’s Curia will be a hive of activity on Christmas Day as its hallways have been transformed into a big restaurant to welcome lonely people.

The Christmas Day lunch organised by Caritas, the church’s social arm, will be returning after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caritas said it expected 550 people to attend the lunch, which is open to people who have no one to share Christmas Day with or who are passing through difficult circumstances. The meals are being prepared by cooks from The Alfred Mizzi Foundation and a further 300 meals will be delivered to the homes of those who cannot attend the lunch at the Curia.

Hundreds of volunteers have been decking the hallways at the Curia, the Maltese church’s administrative centre, with Christmas decorations, tables and chairs.

The church’s Episcopal Vicar for Diaconia Charles Cordina said it was Archbishop Charles Scicluna’s wish to open up the Curia once again for the Christmas Day lunch. Cordina said the lunch offers lonely people a chance to share some time with other people but insisted Caritas will maintain contact with participants throughout the year.

“The church will remain at the forefront to help people in need and will continue strengthening its diverse services to reach the downtrodden,” Cordina said during a press conference at the Curia as volunteers buzzed around him.

“While restaurants are preparing for Christmas Day lunch, over the past few days the Curia transforms into a big restaurant to welcome the poor and those who are suffering,” Cordina said.

Caritas Malta Director Anthony Gatt said the Christmas Day lunch is intended to respond to the growing phenomenon of solitude.

He thanked The Alfred Mizzi Foundation for their help in providing the meals, the Office of the President for preparing 700 traditional Christmas sweets and the St Peter’s Foundation for the logistical help provided to make the event possible.

Julian Sammut from The Alfred Mizzi Foundation said it was a privilege for the organisation, an offshoot of the Alf. Mizzi and Sons Group, to be involved in this event. “The happiness we see on people’s faces fills us with satisfaction,” Sammut said.

The Christmas Day lunch started being organised by Caritas in 2015 and in the two-year interlude when it was not held because of COVID, meals were distributed to households.

The event is made possible by the contribution of around 200 volunteers.