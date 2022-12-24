[WATCH] ‘The mother’s womb should offer protection’, says Archbishop in Christmas message

Archbishop Charles Jude Scicluna said that the mother’s womb should be a place of protection for the unborn and that every child seeks the safety and comfort of the mother.

The Archbishop recorded his Christmas message inside the Greek Church in Archbishop’s Street in Valletta, which he said, has a precious icon of Our Lady of Damascus.

He said that the icon fascinates him, as it depicts Mary and baby Jesus hugging his mother. “It fascinates me greatly. It is as though Jesus does not simply want to hug his mother but to hold her close so that she will never leave him.”

The Archbishop said that in the icon, Jesus was holding his mother close, “like every baby that seeks to receive loving care, safety, and comfort from his mother.”

Although he did not make a direct reference to it, the Archbishop was inferring to parliament’s vote to move to the committee stage, the criminal code amendment to allow for abortions when the woman’s life and health are at stake.

He also commemorated the centenary since the Maltese National Anthem was performed for the first time at the Manoel Theatre, with music composed by Robert Sammut and words by Dun Karm.

The Archbishop said that the anthem refers to the sweetness of Malta, a word that is derived from ‘honey’ and the ‘sweetness of honey’.

“How good it is for us to show the same sweetness towards each other even when we disagree. Let us remember that our mother who gave us our identity, is a land of sweetness, a sweet land. Let us pray to the Lord to remember to always protect Malta, that is, not to just look upon us with a look of mercy, but to protect us.”

He said that Malta also means a safe place, making an analogy to the mother’s womb, which he said, should offer protection to the unborn.

“I wish you a year full of love, of mercy, of closeness to one another, beneath the gaze of the mother of Jesus, the mother of love, tenderness, the mother of mercy. I sincerely wish you a peaceful Christmas and a year full of good fortune and blessing,” concluded the Archbishop.