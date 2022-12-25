[WATCH] Solidarity should not be just a hollow December trend, President says in Christmas message

Society needs to focus more on solidarity and help, President George Vella has said in his Christmas message.

He said money and property are not everything, and people should focus on issues which unless addressed, will continue to harm those who are suffering.

"We must put aside the attraction of material achievements and strive more towards the common good. Poverty exists, and in many different forms and degrees. There are those who are struggling themselves or have lost a family member to destructive drug or drinking addictions. Others are consumed by gambling,” he said.

“There are those for whom home means cruelty, beatings, and threats instead of warmth and happiness. There are children and youths broken by bullying, which takes away the serenity of childhood and in turn bring tension, fear, and loneliness. I really appreciate how at this time of the year everyone feels more generous. As if hearts soften.”

The President said solidarity and empathy should not be just a hollow December trend. “We have to get used to showing them all year round.”

He said 2023 should be a year where people help eachother more. “Money and property are not everything!”

“My final message is to those among us who are sick, and those going through mental health struggles. For those going through hardships, this season rather than joy, often brings more sadness and dismay. My appeal to you is to continue to seek help, both from professionals and from those around you. Surely any gesture of affection, no matter how small, will relieve your suffering,” he said.