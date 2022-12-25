Updated | Patients back in wards after fire at Gozo General Hospital

Updated at 10:35pm with Steward Health Care statement

A fire broke out at the Gozo General Hospital on Sunday evening with patients and staff being evacuated to the nearby Barts Medical School.

Steward Heath Care, which operates the hospital, said in a statement the fire broke out in the IT room of one of the hospital wards. It said the blaze was contained within this room and "extinguished rapidly" by the Civil Protection Department. The hospital said that however, smoke from the fire spread in a number of wards and rooms in the adjacent areas and hospital corridors.

"All patients in the male and female wards of GGH were immediately evacuated safely and transferred to the hospital’s Outpatients Department and to the Barts Medical School within the GGH campus," the hospital said.

It added that no injuries to patients and staff were reported as a result of this incident, and all people inside the hospital were accounted for and are reported as safe.

The hospital’s Emergency Response Team activated its contingency plans together with the assistance of the emergency teams including the CPD and police forces. "GGH is working round the clock to bring the situation back to normal and ensure the safety and health of its patients and staff members. More updates will be given in the coming hours," the statement said.

Earlier, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, who is on site, told MaltaToday that there does not appear to be any injuries among patients and staff. He said the fire engulfed the male ward and spread to a nearby area. "Patients have been transferred to the Barts Medical School," he said.

Later in the evening, Steward Health Care confirmed that the situation was brought under control, with patients from both the male and female wards returned to the hospital.

"This was done after it was ascertained by hospital professionals that it was safe to do so for both patients and staff members," the hospital administration said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.