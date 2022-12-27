Looking back at 2022 | Abela: After a long calm summer, a perfect storm?

After being elected on his own steam with a super-majority, Robert Abela is no longer hostage to his predecessor’s legacy, but has found himself constrained by a global crisis triggered by Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine which brought inflation pressures to the fore.

Like Lawrence Gonzi during the financial crisis after 2008, Abela portrays himself as a no-nonsense PM with a steady pair of hands presiding the country in testing times. And having successfully led the country during the pandemic, Abela has so far earned the public’s trust as a captain steering the ship in stormy waters.

Yet unlike Lawrence Gonzi, he was still able to present a “no pain” budget which included an increase in pensions, by increasing public debt – which remains well below the 60% of GDP – which is the Eurozone’s red line. In short, after taming the wildfire of the pandemic by keeping businesses afloat with subsidies, he is still able to spend his way out of the latest crisis without resorting to new taxation.

Compared with a shambolic opposition and the excesses of his predecessor, Abela gives peace of mind, which may well give the country some respite. But he has also shown signs of indecision on how he intends to modify a development model inherited from Muscat, which increased the size of the cake but was marred by cronyism, demographic pressures and a property boom which impacts both the environment and housing affordability.

In short, Abela’s paradox is that while he is expected to correct the excesses of an era which Labour celebrates as “the best of times”, he still depends on the same motor engine to survive one crisis after the other. That explains why ministers like Clyde Caruana have questioned the sustainability of a model of which they were its actual architects, but who are unable to present an alternative. Moreover, it remains business as usual for the construction moguls ruining Malta’ townscapes.

From summer of love to abortion discord

After drifting into near invisibility during a soporific summer during which the country tuned off politics to celebrate a post-COVID summer as Abela drifted on his boat in the Mediterranean, he has now came back championing a bold reform of archaic abortion laws at the risk of once again raising the political temperature again after a long lull.

While Gonzi’s post-2008 honeymoon was short and his exclusion of prominent party figures presaged trouble, Abela’s style of leadership has had a lulling effect on the nation, as people switched off from politics after passing through a political crisis in 2019, a pandemic between 2020 and 2021 and an electoral campaign six months ago.

Abela managed to sedate the nation by keeping himself away from the fray, avoiding bruising interviews at the risk of looking detached from everyday life problems. In this sense the perception of Abela as a “patrician politician” who has always had it good in life, also thanks to lucrative contracts awarded by the Gonzi administration, may well be his Achilles’ heel, especially at a time when inflationary pressures pushed more people in to the brink of poverty.

But all this changed in the Autumn, with Abela becoming more of a protagonist: first by framing the budget in socialist discourse, and then wearing the reformist mantle which he has also inherited from Muscat, to challenge the last taboo of the traditional establishment: Malta’s total (and inhumane) bans on abortion.

Following Muscat’s playbook, Abela had already used his honeymoon to deliver a major liberal reform in the shape of a new law aimed at widening access to IVF, which further exposed Bernard Grech’s weakness as he flip-flopped in another major U-turn on PGD testing.

And in the aftermath of the Prudente case, Abela framed the proposed amendment to allow a termination of pregnancy in cases where the life and health of the mother is in grave danger, as a defence of women’s rights on which he is unwilling to compromise. And it his challenge to this taboo which may well earn Abela an unlikely place in pantheon of reformists. For while months ago Abela himself looked like Labour’s equivalent of a Lawrence Gonzi, this issue has given Abela the edge in terms of stature. Yet Abela’s hawkish talk on migration, accompanied by a clampdown on migrants overstaying their visas, still gives him the opportunity to please Labour’s redneck crowd. Clearly Abela does not like the snowflake label, and migrants provide him with a convenient punching bag.

Ultimately the balancing act pays off. While the latest MaltaToday survey suggests that Labour has lost a couple of points, its super majority remains intact and unchallenged.

Lingering governance shortfalls

The removal of Malta from the FATF greylist boosted the government’s credentials in taking the necessary action to restore Malta’s reputation. For by removing Malta from the greylist in the space of a year, FATF has certified the island’s concerted action to address various shortcomings in controlling the flow of dirty money.

Yet this was not matched in similar zeal for reforms aimed at fighting corruption, regulating lobbying and limiting the number persons of trust, as confirmed by the latest report by the Council of Europe anti-corruption watchdog GRECO.

And the lack of progress in solving the various mysteries related to various spin-offs of Panamagate and Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination risk leaving the country in a state of collective amnesia, as the events leading to the downfall of Abela’s disgraced predecessor become a distant and forgotten memory. In this sense Malta risks being plagued by the ghosts of mysteries left unsolved as happened to Italy in the frivolous 1980s, after its so-called “years of lead”. It is this aspect which dwarfs Abela’s stature as he still appears unable or unwilling to make a clear break with the past, except for an attempt to sideline Muscat apologists like Manwel Cuschieri from the party media.

Abela has also defused tension by avoiding needless controversies generated by controversial members of his pre-election cabinet. Ian Borg was transferred from roads to foreign affairs, Edward Zammit Lewis, Rosianne Cutajar and Carmelo Abela were left out in the cold, while Miriam Dalli, Clyde Caruana and Aaron Farrugia, three ministers with a more technocratic approach to politics, were regaled with super-ministries in charge of vital sectors like energy, the environment, the economy, infrastructure and the country’s finances.

Mixed signals on the environment

One of Abela’s first moves was honouring the pledge to shift the American University from Zonqor to Smart City, in a bid to greenwash his government while still accommodating developers who will benefit from an intensification of development in the area. But while the promised tunnel linking Malta and Gozo has been put on the backburner, the government bizarrely keeps defying its own climate change agenda by proposing an airfield in Gozo.

And as the country holds its breath on major decisions on infrastructural road projects and land reclamation Abela keeps talking on “the need to balance environmental and economic considerations” – an approach which is also reminiscent of the Gonzi administration: having delivered a knock-out blow to the environment through the extension of building boundaries in 2006, it became more cautious after 2008.

But like Gonzi before him, Abela shows no willingness to change the rules of the planning game and his party is at a loss when faced by civil society resistance like Graffiti’s actions in Comino.

Clearly under Abela, Labour’s love affair with big developers continues with permits still being dished to whet the appetite of the likes of Joseph Portelli. But Abela is increasingly vulnerable to criticism from Labour’s own grassroots. Not to mention the growing number of political agnostics, especially among the young and tertiary educated, including disenchanted young people brought up in Labourite families.

And while after two years of COVID restrictions and now the impact of the war, Abela may be tempted to press on the accelerator… Labour is aware of growing discontentment in its own heartlands. So one may expect more talk of balance as more projects get greenwashed to become more palatable.