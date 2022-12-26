L-Istrina fund-raising marathon kicks off

Malta’s beloved charity fundraiser is now underway for the 27th edition of l-Istrina.

The 12-hour marathon is being held at the Kirkop Sports Complex and will be broadcast throughout the day on all local TV stations.

People can donate to the cause by calling or texting the relevant numbers shown on screen during the broadcast.

L-Istrina has been held every Boxing Day since 1995. The Malta Community Chest Fund sponsors expensive treatment abroad or medicines that are not on the government formulary for Maltese patients.

This year, a second event is being held at Villa Rundle in Victoria, Gozo at the same time as l-Istrina in Kirkop.

Over €5.8 million was raised last year during the telethon fundraiser.