Medicines impacted by shortages have been received – Health Ministry

Several medicines impacted by shortages have been delivered and are being distributed through the Pharmacy of Your Choice system, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said on Wednesday the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit has received the necessary supplies of Aspart, Glavus, Latanoprost, Creon and Goserelin injection.

The medicines were flagged as out of stock by the Nationalist Party in a statement yesterday, which described the situation as “alarming”.

The Health Ministry said the medicines were being distributed this week through the POYC scheme. On the shortage of antibiotics, especially for children, the ministry said the CPSU is securing their provision.

Referring to the PN statement, the ministry said the situation was “under control” and the medicines were available at the CPSU.

Government noted that there was an international shortage of certain medicines that has impacted 25 of the 27 EU member states.

“The Maltese health authorities are working to secure adequate supplies of these medicines… over the past weeks the Health Ministry held a number of meetings with the European Commission on the difficulties to procure medicines in a bid to ensure that Malta will have the same access to medicines as the larger EU member states,” the statement read.

The government condemned, what it described as the PN’s “partisan statement” intended to create unnecessary alarm among patients.