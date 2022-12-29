Delicata winery retains own bottle return system, will not join BCRS

The Delicata winery’s own glass bottle return system, which has been running for generations, will remain unchanged and independent of the recently-launched Beverage Container Refund Scheme and its reverse vending machines and bring-in sites.

The BCRS does not accept Delicata bottles.

Anyone buying a returnable Delicata wine bottle at a shop in Malta or Gozo is charged a 30c deposit when paying at the cash till. This deposit is returned in full by the retailer when the empty glass bottle is handed back in at the store.

But when a customer purchases a Delicata wine at a catering establishment, no deposit is charged to the end-consumer. However, Delicata will still collect all returnable bottles for reuse and recycling from the caterer.

Delicata’s reusable bottles are clearly marked on the back label which reads “return empty bottle for refund” or depicts the “ECO friendly returnable bottle” logo.

“It is Delicata’s delivery crew that collect the empty glass bottles from the retail and catering outlets for a full refund of the deposit amounts to them,” the company said.

“The Delicata winery has been reusing and recycling glass bottles and running its own wine bottle collection system for decades. Thousands of so-called ‘empties’ are picked up from shops, bars and restaurants every weekday, a tradition that helps keeping Malta green.”

All 1 litre, 75cl and 37.5cl bottles of the following Delicata wine brands are returnable: Lachryma Vitis, Isoletta, Vigne d’Or, Green & Red Label, Dolcino, The Falcon, Classic Collection, Pjazza Regina, Medina and Victoria Heights.