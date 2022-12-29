American University of Malta plays down Jordanian authorities' lack of recognition

A recent decision by Jordanian authorities on recognition of foreign-based universities has no impact on the accreditation obtained in Malta by the American University of Malta, the institution said.

The AUM, which is owned by a Jordanian investor, was reacting to news reports that claimed Jordanian educational authorities had stopped accreditation for the Malta-based university.

In a statement on Thursday, the AUM said it receives its accreditation from the Maltese educational authorities and this is automatically accepted in all 27 EU members states. It added that the issue of recognition by third countries is distinct from accreditation.

Blogger Manuel Delia had claimed thatthe AUM had “its accreditation revoked” by the Ministry of Higher Education and the Committee for Accrediting Academic Institutions Abroad in Jordan. According to the notice, AUM “did not comply with basic standards and education conditions”.

But AUM clarified that Jordan had recently updated its recognition criteria, stipulating that for a foreign university to be recognised in Jordan, it has to be listed in one of three international ranking tables - QS, Times Higher Education, or Shanghai.

Within this scenario, AUM said it has started the process to apply for one of these international rankings given the new circumstances in Jordan.

The AUM said the Jordanian education authority's decision does not apply to any Jordanian students currently enrolled or those who have previously graduated from AUM.

