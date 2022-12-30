Clear skies will usher in the New Year, but not for too long

Light winds and clear skies will help the Maltese islands ring in the New Year, but the streak of fine weather is not expected to last very long, according to the Met Office.

The streak of fine weather across the islands is forecast to continue into the New Year weekend and well into the first few days of 2023.

Temperatures will hover at around the late teens on New Year's Eve, reaching a maximum air temperature of 18 degrees. This is only one degree higher than the average for this time of year, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is not expected to drop below 12 degrees.

New Year's Day will be met with partly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between a 17 degrees and 13 degrees.

The Met Office said winds should remain light over the weekend. Current light Southwesterly winds will turn moderate on New Year's Eve, moving to a light and mainly East Northeast wind on New Year's Day.

Cool evenings and clear skies with light winds have led to morning mist and fog in past days. However, the Met Office said these conditions are not expected to last beyond the weekend.

After this fine weather streak, the Met Office warned of a slight drop in temperatures from next Wednesday due to mostly cloudy skies and possible rain showers.