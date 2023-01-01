More than 50,000 people gather in Valletta for New Year celebrations

Thousands of people gathered in Malta’s capital city to welcome the start of 2023.

The number of locals and tourists in Valletta on Saturday met expectations after a two-year absence of mass events.

According to the Ministry for National Heritage, over 50,000 people attended the festivities.

Numerous well-known Maltese singers and musicians took part in the live broadcast of the country's New Year's Eve festivities from St. George's Square.

The celebrations also marked the end of a month's worth of activities put on by the Valletta Cultural Agency as part of the Christmas in the Capital program.

The celebrations yesterday were kicked off by Kurt Calleja and Band, The Brass House Unit, under the direction of Kevin Abela, and a lineup of some of Malta's most popular singers, including Aidan Drakard, Amanda Marie, Brooke, Gloriana Arpa Belli, Jasmine, Kevin. Tiziana Calleja, Paul Calleja, Ludwig Galea, Owen Luellen, Ozzy Lino, and Pawlu Borg Bonaci. The crowd was also entertained by DJ Debrii and DJ Drey.

Claire Agius Ordway, Taryn Mamo Cefai, and Ron Briffa served as the event's hosts.

G7 Events organized the country's New Year's Eve festivities, supported by a Partnership Agreement with the Valletta Cultural Agency under the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Government.