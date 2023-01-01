Police stop 890 vehicles for traffic inspections on New Year's Eve
Police officials stopped 890 vehicles during traffic inspections on New Year's Eve across Malta and Gozo.
The police were aided by the Armed Forces of Malta in setting up roadblocks in various localities to identify traffic breaches.
These breaches include driving without a valid license, driving without a seatbelt, and driving under the influence.
Police thanked the public for cooperating during the roadblocks.