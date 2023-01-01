menu

Police stop 890 vehicles for traffic inspections on New Year's Eve

Police thanked the public for its cooperation

nicole_meilak
1 January 2023, 10:20am
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Malta Police Force
Police officials stopped 890 vehicles during traffic inspections on New Year's Eve across Malta and Gozo. 

The police were aided by the Armed Forces of Malta in setting up roadblocks in various localities to identify traffic breaches.

Photo: Malta Police Force
These breaches include driving without a valid license, driving without a seatbelt, and driving under the influence. 

Police thanked the public for cooperating during the roadblocks.

Photo: Malta Police Force
