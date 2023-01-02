Why was the black garbage bag not collected? Waste collection has changed

If the black waste bag you put out on the pavement this morning remained uncollected, it’s not the waste collector’s fault but yours.

As of today, the new waste collection schedule across Malta and Gozo came into force with some changes. The black bag will no longer be collected on Monday, which is now reserved exclusively for organic waste (white bag).

But do not be too harsh on yourself because you were not alone in making a mistake, whether out of sheer habitude or ignorance of the new rules.

The new schedule sees one fewer day for the collection of mixed waste (black bag) and the collection of mixed recyclables (grey bag). On each day, only one type of waste will now be collected.

Get acquainted with the new schedule below:

Monday: Organic waste (white bag)

Tuesday: Mixed waste (black bag)

Wednesday: Organic waste only (white bag)

Thursday: Recycled waste (Grey or green bag)

Friday: Organic waste (white bag)

Saturday: Mixed waste (black bag)

Sunday: No waste collection

The collection of glass bottles will be carried out every first and third Friday of the month.

Anyone who has any further questions can call on 2090 8600 or visit www.wastecollection.mt.