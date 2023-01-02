Bells will toll in all Maltese churches on Thursday to mark Benedict's burial

Bells will toll in all the churches of the Maltese Archdiocese in a mourning dirge at noon on Thursday, at the time of the Pope Emeritus' burial.

“They will also be tolled during the day or during a mass, in celebration of his soul,” the Curia confirms.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Charles Scicluna will represent the Church of Malta at the funeral of Pope Emeritus which will take place in St. Peter's Square, the Vatican.

On Wednesday, the Archbishop will celebrate a De Requiem mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at 6:30 p.m. in the Concathedral of St. John in Valletta.

Everyone is invited to attend this celebration together with Priests and the mass will be broadcast on Knisja.mt.

The ex-pope's funeral will take place in St Peter's Square, on Thursday at 9:30 am. Till then, the remains of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lay in state so that the faithful can pay their respects.

For the first time in modern history, an incumbent pope will preside over his predecessor's funeral on Thursday, with Pope Francis leading a " solemn but modest " service for Benedict XVI, as the former Pope requested.