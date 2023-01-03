Mqabba road that keeps collapsing needs new foundations, Infrastructure Malta CEO says

New foundations will be constructed beneath part of a road in Mqabba that keeps subsiding and cracking every few years, Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon said.

The road, Triq is-Sejba, is currently closed off for traffic after it showed signs of rapid deterioration. Sections of the road have subsided and cracked.

Falzon said the sections that have subsided were not built on solid rock when the previously rural road was expanded.

Triq is-Sejba, is an important link road used by heavy vehicles to bypass the centre of Mqabba but past expansions extended onto reclaimed quarries. Over more than 20 years, the road has had to be done up multiple times.

Falzon said the type of intervention that will be done now depends on the results of ongoing studies but the works will not only eliminate risk but also prevent the need to resurface the road every few years.

Triq is-Sejba, which links Mqabba with the Ta’ Kandja area in the limits of Siġġiewi was blocked off last week by Infrastructure Malta after the road surface started giving way.

Locals who spoke with MaltaToday expressed anger because no one is taking responsibility for the lack of proper repairs. They highlighted the number of times the road had to be repaired over the years.

Falzon said research is still underway but keeping the route open for traffic would increase the danger. “We could not take any risks. In addition to having a cracked surface and the road itself collapsing, this time we had noticeable damage to the walls,” he said.

When MaltaToday visited the site last week to speak to residents and farmers, the reporter could notice fissures that appeared on the side walls in what is an indication that the ground below is subsiding. Locals also spoke of how the road suddenly dips, becoming a danger for motorists unaware of the problems.

The roads authority has hired an engineer, who together with experts, is studying how severe the deterioration is and what is the best way forward.

“If you had to walk to the location, you could see marks all the way down the road. We have 12 corings that will assist the engineer in determining what is going on,” he explained.

Only the study will reveal the truth, although rain never helps with deterioration, Falzon said.

“The first indications are that the road will be closed off for a month or two, but again we need to wait for the studies,” he added.

The disreputable history of Triq is-Sejba

Originally, around 15 to 20 years ago, Triq is-Sejba was a very narrow rural road, built on solid rock.

A nearby quarry however had been filled and the government at the time decided to widen it, building the new road on earth and stones.

“This is never ideal, however to their defence Triq is-Sejba was never intended to be an arterial road,” Falzon said.

He confirmed with MaltaToday that several interventions were made throughout the years but not always because of the same problem.

“The last intervention in 2021 gave the road a superficial covering after laying down a concrete surface,” he added. More extensive works are required now.