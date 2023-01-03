PN wants government to compensate patients whose medications are out of stock

Patients compelled to buy medicines because they are out of stock on the Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme should be reimbursed the cost, the Nationalist Party said.

PN MPs Claudette Buttigieg and Ian Vassallo Hagi renewed their appeal for government to come clean on the situation of out-of-stock medicines and the negative impact this is having on patients.

The MPs claimed that certain medications were being rationed.

“In certain cases, a box of tablets is shared between Mater Dei Hospital, which distributes them solely in emergencies, and exclusive pharmacies,” Vassallo Hagi said.

The MPs raised concern on the secondary impacts that rationing and out-of-stock drugs are having on patients and their families.

“The crisis is not only causing anxiety in patients but also in their families, who would do anything to treat their loved ones. We’ve heard cases of people paying large sums of money to buy medicines and setting aside the purchase of other necessities,” the MPs said.

They expressed concern that Mater Dei is having to treat patients impacted by shortages, when this could be avoided, such as diabetes sufferers.

“People with untreated diabetes could suffer terrible consequences but insulin stock has not been in line with patients’ needs,” Vassallo Hagi said.

Buttigieg said the Prime Minister was trying to hide the problem instead of addressing it.

“Patients are suffering. Don’t be arrogant and don’t ignore the Opposition. The opportunity for discussion remains,” she concluded.

Last week, the PN asked for an urgent meeting of parliament’s health committee to discuss the situation of out-of-stock medicines.

The PN had noted that the list of out-of-stock medicines was getting longer and the official list of medicine shortages had not been published for the past two months.

The list of out-of-stock medicines include: Novorapid (insulin for diabetics), Latanoprost (medicine to treat high pressure inside the eye), Galvus (used to lower blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus), Goserelin Injection (a type of hormone therapy used to treat breast cancer in premenopausal women), Creon (for a number of conditions associated with the stomach) and a number of antibiotics.

The Health Ministry had said that certain medicines impacted by global shortages had arrived and were being distributed through the POYC, insisting the situation is under control.