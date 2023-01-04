Health to stay in abortion Bill but viable foetus must be birthed says Fearne

Government will not remove the health aspect from its proposed abortion amendment but will clarify that a viable foetus should be birthed, Chris Fearne said.

The Health Minister said government will be clarifying two principle issues of concern that have been raised on its proposal to decriminalise abortion if a woman’s life or health is at stake.

The first issue is related to concerns raised that a termination of pregnancy can take place during the late stages of a pregnancy.

“To us it was always clear that a foetus that is viable and can live outside the womb should be birthed but we will introduce an amendment to clarify this,” Fearne said on Wednesday when asked about the changes government is considering during a press conference that launched the extension of the HPV vaccine to boys.

The second issue of concern is that individual doctors could abuse of the exceptions. Fearne said government will introduce changes to minimise this risk, however, he did not clarify.

MaltaToday had reported that government is considering introducing a doctors’ conference so that any decisions on termination are taken by three specialists.

Fearne insisted government’s intention is to protect lives and ensure that all women receive the best possible care.

Government is proposing the introduction of a new clause in the Criminal Code, which allows doctors to terminate a pregnancy if a woman’s life is at stake or her health is in grave jeopardy. Abortion under any other circumstance will remain illegal.

The Bill has passed the Second Reading stage in parliament and will now be debated at committee stage where amendments can be introduced.

The Opposition is opposed to the Bill, insisting that the inclusion of the health aspect will open the door to abortion on demand.

Anti-abortion groups and the church are also opposed to the amendment.

President George Vella has privately said that he will resign if the Bill as proposed comes in front of him for assent. The President has insisted publicly that he will wait for the final wording of the law.

Fearne would not be drawn into commenting on Vella's stand.

