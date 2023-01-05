Cassola files standards complaint after Air Malta 'forces passengers' out of seat for Parliamentary Secretary

Updated at 10:18am with Chris Bonett reaction

Independent election candidate Arnold Cassola has filed a complaint to the Office Commissioner for Standards in Public Life over reports that Air Malta had to force passengers out of their flight seats to make space for Parliamentary Secretary Chris Bonett.

Cassola had received information that economy-class passengers on flight KM116 to London Gatwick Airport were told that they would have to be moved in order to make space for Bonett and his family.

He said this led to a commotion on board until the passengers gave up their seats. As a result, the flight departed half an hour late.

Cassola asked that the Commissioner investigate why Bonett and his family allowed this to happen, especially since the trip was not urgent or due to a health or social emergency.

“Why didn’t the Parliamentary Secretary and his family just go and sit in other free seats and continued to insist on sitting in other passengers’ pre-booked seats?”

Cassola also cited an article by The Shift News, which received the same information.

Parliamentary Secretary reacts

Reacting to the report by Cassola, the parliamentary secretary has denied the claims, saying he paid to have his family sat next to each other.

“I paid from before, as do other Air Malta clients, so my family, with my two young children, can have seats next to each other,” he said on Facebook.

“I never requested, expected or received any preferential treatment, contrary to what was alleged,” he said. “I have the receipts to show this.”

Bonett said he looks forward to see the report, so he can show that this is “another lie.”