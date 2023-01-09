Bernard Grech announces passing of mother, Frida

Frida Grech, the mother of Bernard Grech, the leader of the Nationalist Party, has passed away.

Grech announced the passing of his mother on his Facebook page, which follows the recent death of his father in September 2022, John, at 90.

In a terse message he posted in verse, Grech said on Facebook: “The pain ends, your feast with the Lord commences, with those you so loved. Now you are freed of the binds of a weak body... A heavy heart, the pain of sorrow, but happy to see you with my dear father. Mum, go in peace, thank you for your care, love and teaching.”

Both the Nationalist Party and the Labour Party, as well as other MPs, expressed their condolences.