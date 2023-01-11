Sex segregation: women 10 times more likely to follow ‘feminine’ subjects

Gender segregation in higher education remains deeply entrenched in industry-geared vocational institutions like MCAST, with female students there 10 times more likely to find themselves in so-called ‘feminine-labelled fields’ of study than University of Malta students.

These fields include the humanities, social science and healthcare where female students tend to be over-represented, a study in the Malta Review of Educational Research says, while male-labelled fields are where males tend to predominate – engineering, maths and natural sciences.

In the workplace, ‘female jobs’ will include education, insurance, real estate retail trade, human health and social work activities while men will gravitate towards manufacturing, construction, administration and professional scientific and technical jobs.

MCAST lecturer Matthew Muscat-Inglott found the data of student and working populations in 2016/17 showed women attending the University of Malta were twice as likely to follow an engineering-related programme, than those attending other post-secondary institutions. And women at the UoM were three times more likely to study maths or the natural sciences than those at other institutions.

Instead, women at FHE (further and higher-education) institutions were nearly 10 times more likely to follow a ‘feminine’ field rather than a ‘male’ subject; while female students at the UoM were eight times more likely to pick such ‘feminine’ programmes.

Eventually, women in Malta studying such subjects do not necessarily follow that same occupational track.

Industry driven education perpetuating segregation

Muscat-Inglott partly attributes the greater gender segregation in vocational institutions like MCAST to the “commitment” by major vocational stakeholders in Malta towards “cultivating stronger ties with employers, and increasing their focus on apprenticeships and work-based learning.”

The researcher however invites “restraint in this line of policy making” if Malta is to seriously tackle gender equity.

The decreased propensity for gender stereotyping at the University of Malta suggests that studying vocational subjects in Malta “increases the likelihood of conformity to traditional gender stereotypes”. But Muscat-Inglott believes social classcould be a major factor in determining women’s choice of post-secondary education between university and vocational educational. “If systemic segregation is channeling women and men into predetermined and disparate pathways towards inequitable outcomes, then despite much-lauded advances in inclusive educational practices in recent years, gender inequality nonetheless prevails in revived and inexorable forms.”

Dynamism or greater exploitation?

One interpretation explaining the discrepancy between female participation in higher education and their later place of work is a “degree of dynamism in the modern workplace” that has somewhat eroded gender stereotypes, with both women and men adapting to the labour market by abandoning traditional gender notions of what jobs they “should” be doing.

Muscat-Inglott thinks educational institutions “may be operating more on the basis of detached, underlying assumptions and stereotypes surrounding gender, rather than on any effective grasp of real, present-day labour market forces.”

But he advises caution on the ‘dynamism’ of the job market when it comes to gender. With “ever-increasing competition for available work”, the devaluation of labour power places women specifically “at heightening risk of intensifying capitalist exploitation.” This is also reflected in unequal earnings and status between men and women working in the same field.

Muscat-Inglott recommends curricular reform with the goal of “deconstructing gender stereotypes” to address the systemic gender inequity in Maltese society.